62,954 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

