7,304 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 3,907,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

