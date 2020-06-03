AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,090 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.55% of AbbVie worth $621,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.86. 6,310,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100,868. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

