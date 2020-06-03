Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.33. 753,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

