Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265 shares of company stock worth $327,951 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,438.52. 797,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,341.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,338.82. The company has a market capitalization of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

