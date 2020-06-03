Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,552. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

