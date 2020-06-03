Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,910 ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. ALLETE comprises 1.9% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.