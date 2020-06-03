Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys 19,026 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Seacor accounts for about 1.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Seacor worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 6,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.90. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.