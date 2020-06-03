Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the period. Lazard comprises 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Lazard worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 492,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,023. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

