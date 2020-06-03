Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $664.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

