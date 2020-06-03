Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $315,000 in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $4,748,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6,895.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 488.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.