Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services accounts for 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 196,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,592. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,771,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,573 shares of company stock worth $1,607,553. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.