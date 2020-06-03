Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 224,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 921,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.