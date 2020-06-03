Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases 26,063 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises about 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 49,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,526. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

