Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases 42,583 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 224,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,336. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

