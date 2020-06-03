Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 277,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 169,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,587. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

