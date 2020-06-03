Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $152,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,491,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 196,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,043. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.24. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

