Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,600 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ciena by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 2,242,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

