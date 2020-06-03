Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 17,788,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

