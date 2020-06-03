Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 221,276 Shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,276 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Horizon Global worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. Horizon Global Corp has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Global Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Global from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

