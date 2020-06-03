Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 24,519 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises 1.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gray Television by 45.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,057. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

