Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 252,246 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,246 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Ferroglobe worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $364.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

