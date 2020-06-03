Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 18,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 348,678 shares of company stock worth $5,521,775. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

