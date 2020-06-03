Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,033,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. 898,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Nomura raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

