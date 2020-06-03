Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 8,158 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 18,234 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

