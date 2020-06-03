Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Crandall acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

