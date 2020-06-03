Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported strong first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and grew year over year. Rising investments in foundry/logic and increasing demand in medical and life science space were tailwinds. Also, strengthening momentum across hyperscale customers benefited the company. Further, benefits from Artesyn buyout were positives. The company remains optimistic regarding its power supplies for medical applications and growth prospects in 5G. Also, the company’s Chinese factories have started running at full capacity, which is a positive. However, the company continues to expect COVID-19 led government restriction to impact the top line negatively. Also, coronavirus induced supply chain constraints remain concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.