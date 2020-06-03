AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 3.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, 108,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,540,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

