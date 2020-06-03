Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $11.34. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 590,102 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total transaction of C$111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,782 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,922.76. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total value of C$294,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$842,796.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

