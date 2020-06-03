Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $218.61. 19,955,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.82. The company has a market cap of $554.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

