Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,931 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Alibaba Group worth $1,249,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

BABA traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.06. 15,979,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market cap of $554.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.