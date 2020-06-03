Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 670.8% per year over the last three years.

ACV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,738. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Dividend History for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit