Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 1st

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 670.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd alerts:

ACV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,738. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.