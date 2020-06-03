Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 467.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,439.45. 835,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,340.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,337.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $984.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

