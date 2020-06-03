Analysts Expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 20,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.