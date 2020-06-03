Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

In other Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst news, insider Michael Fierman purchased 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $191,963.17. Also, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

