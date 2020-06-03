Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.53

Armor Minerals Inc (CVE:A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a P/E ratio of -88.33.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

