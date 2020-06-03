ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 4.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,228. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

