ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 447,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,717 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 202,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.84. 237,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

