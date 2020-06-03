ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $118.53. 6,170,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

