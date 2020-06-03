ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,811,000 after acquiring an additional 259,208 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $159.57. 1,651,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,541,858. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $123.90 and a one year high of $164.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

