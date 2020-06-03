Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.63. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 18,945 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui acquired 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,034 shares of company stock worth $63,333. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

