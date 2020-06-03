Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.63. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 18,945 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui acquired 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,034 shares of company stock worth $63,333. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit