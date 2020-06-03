AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 968.8% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 76,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 69,085 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,528,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,747,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

