Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases 7,829 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,193 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $28,048,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $14,257,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 189.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,394,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 911,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.93. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

