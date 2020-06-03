Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,263,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,159,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

