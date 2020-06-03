BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.63. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12,655 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.74.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 228.33% and a negative net margin of 187.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioHiTech Global stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

