Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91.
About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust
