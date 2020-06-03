Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

