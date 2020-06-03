BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE CII traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 10,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,508. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd
