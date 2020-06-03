BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE CII traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 10,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,508. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.