BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
BOE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
