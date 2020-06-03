BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BOE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

