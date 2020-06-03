Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 10,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.96.
Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile
