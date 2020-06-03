Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 10,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.96.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

