BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 106.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 64,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

